BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A fatal crash was reported on the west side of I-695, on the outer loop, early this morning.

It happened at about 12:27 a.m.

Police said the outer loop, from Exit 18 to I-795, was closed for the accident.

The Attorney General's office is investigating, police said.

All lanes have since reopened.

Baltimore County police wouldn't give any more details this morning, only saying that a press release would be sent this afternoon.

