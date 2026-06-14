U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater off Ocean City coast

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended it search for a missing boater off the Ocean City coast.

Search efforts by air and sea have been underway since June 11 when a missing persons report was filed.

Search crews have located and recovered the missing mariner's boat.

Despite a 20-hour search stretching 2,539 square nautical miles, which the Coast Guard says equals the size of Delaware, there still are no signs of the missing boater.

The Coast Guard has since returned the recovered vessel to the missing person's family.