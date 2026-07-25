Two injured after head-on boat collision in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Two people were injured Friday afternoon following a boat collision in Ocean City, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.

Crews responded to the Isle of Wight Bay off Teal Drive at 2:10 p.m. for the crash.

According to investigators, the boats collided head-on in the bay.

The injured were treated at the scene by Ocean City Fire Department personnel and Maryland Natural Resources Police before care was transferred to helicopter medics at the designated landing zone.

One patient was transported to a medical center in Salisbury, Maryland, while the other was transported via LifeNet helicopter to Shock Trauma.

The conditions of both patients are unknown at this time.

Maryland Natural Resources Police have assumed the investigation and are working to determine what caused the crash.