OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City Police are investigating a serious assault that resulted in three victims having to be flown to hospitals.

Details are limited but two suspects are reportedly in custody.

The incident occurred sometime Friday morning on 130th Street.

It's the latest in a string of assaults this month.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.