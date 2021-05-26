Watch
Ocean City Police look for leads in two recent assaults at the boardwalk

Ocean City Police Department
Posted at 12:24 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 12:29:53-04

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police in Ocean City are looking for leads in two recent assaults at the boardwalk.

The latest incident was reported May 22 at 1st Street and the Boardwalk.

Details are limited, but police released photos of these two potential suspects.

OC Boardwalk assault suspects?

According to the victims, the guy in the white t-shirt may be named Anthony or Andrew. The one in blue is possibly Gene.

If either looks familiar to you email officer Megan McHugh at MMcHugh@oceancitymd.gov.

Another assault was captured overnight May 16 on city watch cameras, in the area of 14th and 15th Street on the Boardwalk.

In this case, police need help identifying the suspect and victim pictured below.

Ocean City Boardwalk assault suspects?

Anyone knowing these individuals is asked to email Ocean City Police reserve officer Mark Pacini at mpacini@oceancitymd.gov.

