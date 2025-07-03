The fight over wind turbines off Ocean City's shore continues

OCEAN CITY, Md. — We've shared the renderings of what the view from Ocean City's beaches would look like if wind turbines are installed, and today, another step in the fight against those turbines.

Nearly 3 dozen plaintiffs, made up of Ocean City leaders, people who own fishing-related businesses, small businesses not associated with fishing, and Ocean City residents, filed a complaint to reverse action that would bring turbines to Ocean City.

The plaintiffs claim the final actions taken by the federal agencies violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). They contend these actions were in breach of several federal environmental statutes, suggesting that proper legal and procedural protocols may not have been followed.

A judge rejected US Wind's attempt to have the case dismissed, but did dismiss some of the lawsuit, while moving forward with other aspects of it.