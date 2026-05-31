Small amphibious plane lands in Assawoman Bay near Seacrets in Ocean City Sunday afternoon

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A small plane landed in the Assawoman Bay on Sunday, according to Ocean City Fire.

The aircraft, a SeaRey, was located behind the Seacrets around 2:15 pm.

Ocean City Fire Dept. Small plane lands in Assawoman Bay near Seacrets Sunday

A SeaRey is a two-seat single-engine amphibious flying boat.

Ocean City Fire Dept. Small plane lands in Assawoman Bay near Seacrets Sunday

Authorities say upon landing, one of the SeaRey's stabilizing floats (sponsons) became detached.

It remained afloat to some degree. No injuries were reported.

The incident is being handled by the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the U.S. Coast Guard. Additional details will be released as they become available and are pertinent.