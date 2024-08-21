Two-year-old killed by tram in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — According to Ocean City Police, a two-year-old toddler was hit and killed by a tram on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

It happened at 8:14 p.m. on Tuesday night. Authorities say the child was crossing the boardwalk tram pad in the area of Dorchester Street when he was hit by a tram going southbound.

First responders pronounced the toddler dead at the scene. The name of the child won’t be released at this time.

The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating the collision. They are asking any individuals with information regarding this incident to please contact PFC Panitch at bpanitch@oceancitymd.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at 410-520-5136 or emailed at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov.

Contact the police directly at 410-723-6610. Please reference case number 2024-00-3922.