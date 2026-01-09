Ocean City handing out free beachgrass plugs to help protect dunes

OCEAN CITY, M.d. — On February 7, 2026, bundles of beachgrass plugs will be available for pickup to plant along oceanfront properties within Ocean City town limits.

The goal is to strengthen and expand secondary dunes that play a critical role in protecting Ocean City's shoreline.

Here's how it works. The plugs come at no cost to those who apply, but you need to plant the beachgrass yourselves.

It's recommended the beachgrass be planted the day you pick it up, for best results.

Secondary dunes help reduce erosion, provide wildlife habitat, offer storm surge protection, and build a more resilient coastline.

The project is funded through the Atlantic Coastal Bays Critical Area. These are funds collected by the town when certain environmental mitigations can't happen on site. Those funds go directly to environmental enhancements, like dune restoration.

If you own oceanfront property and want to apply for your free beachgrass contact the Environmental Programs Division at 410-289-8825 or email jgerthoffer@oceancitymd.gov.