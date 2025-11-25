Ocean City Council to revisit short-term rental limits despite voter rejection

OCEAN CITY, Md. — It's been over four months since Ocean City residents voted against short-term rental limits in certain residential developments.

Now it appears the Ocean City Council is looking to revisit the matter, potentially reimposing what voters already rejected.

Over the summer local lawmakers implemented a minimum five-night stay in low density single family residential developments (R1) and mobile home (MH) districts.

The decision drew outrage, leading to 1,300 people signing a petition forcing a public referendum.

By just 34 votes, the ordinance was overturned.

"Mayor Meehan pledged to respect the democratic process and abide by the referendum’s outcome, committing that he and the council would follow suit," the group OCMD Property Rights Inc. said. "Yet, only four months post-vote, they’re reigniting debates on the matter—directly defying the voters’ expressed will."

Airbnb says the move could threaten property rights, and gut the City's economy which relies each year on tourism.

“Short-term rentals play an important part in Ocean City’s economy, helping residents earn extra income while giving visitors the flexibility and affordability to keep them returning," Airbnb said in a statement to WMAR-2 News. "Extending a moratorium harms this essential part of the local economy, taking away a lifeline many residents rely on, and undermines homeowners’ property rights. We hope the City Council will listen to the will of the voters.”

As it stands now there are around 330 licensed short-term rental properties in Ocean City’s R-1 and MH districts.

The Mayor and Council say they've completed a new survey comparing other resort towns around the nation, which backs up their proposed regulations on short term rentals.

A copy of the Council's agenda can be viewed below. The short-term rental issue starts on page 59.