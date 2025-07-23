Ocean City voters reject minimum stay requirements, but only by 34 votes

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Voters in Ocean City have spoken, by the narrowest of margins.

On Tuesday residents took to the polls to decide on minimum stay requirements at certain properties within the beach resort town.

The Mayor and City Council recently passed an ordinance implementing a minimum five-night stay in low density single family residential developments (R1) and mobile home (MH) districts.

By just 34 votes (834-830), voters rejected the ordinance.

The council's initial decision drew outrage, prompting a group called OCMD Property Rights Inc. to obtain a petition with 1,300 signatures that forced a public referendum.

Major companies like Airbnb also opposed the ordinance, claiming it would have "real implications on local businesses bottom lines, the city’s tax base, and Ocean City’s economy overall."

The end result was a little closer than some had hoped, but advocates eventually got their way.

In response to the slim overriding vote, OCMD Property Rights Inc. took to Facebook acknowledging concerns of those supporting the ordinance vowing to work together.

Had the ordinance been upheld, minimum stays would've increased to 31 days effective January 1, 2027.