Illegal fireworks suspected in Ocean City dune grass fire

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A significant amount of dune grass was burned along the beach in Ocean City over the weekend.

The fire happened on Saturday at 9:21pm in the area of 116th and 117th Streets.

The Ocean City Fire Department suspects that illegal fireworks may have ignited the flames.

Authorities stress the important role dune grass plays in protecting the coastline from erosion and storm impacts.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has information, photographs, or video footage is asked to contact Investigator David Marquez with the Ocean City Fire Department, Office of the Fire Marshal, at DMARQUEZ@OCEANCITYMD.GOV.

