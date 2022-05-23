Lineup announced for first-ever Oceans Calling Festival

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A list of big name acts will be taking the stage in Ocean City for the first-ever Oceans Calling Festival.
The 3-day festival is September 30 through October 2 and will take place on the boardwalk, according to the festivals website.
O.A.R. whose members are from Rockville helped organize the event.
There will be more than 30 performances on 3 stages over that weekend.
Headliners include Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Cyndi Lauper, and Cage the Elephant.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 25 at 12 p.m. You can buy tickets for 1-day or for all 3-days.
