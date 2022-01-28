Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency as Eastern Shore prepares for potential blizzard

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — With heavy snow potentially on its way to Maryland's Eastern Shore, Governor Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency.

A blizzard warning is already in effect for Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties, but the state's emergency declaration also includes Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties.

Members of the Maryland National Guard are being activated to assist in areas that could get up to one-foot of snow.

Around 125 soldiers are deployed at armories in Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore, with 50 tactical vehicles in case evacuations are needed.

Maryland State Police is imposing parking bans along snow emergency routes in those counties effected. Vehicles left on the shoulders of those roadways will be towed. When snow emergencies are in place, state Law requires drivers to operate vehicles that are equipped either with chains or snow tires as designated by the manufacturer.

“We urge Marylanders to take this winter storm seriously, especially residents on the Eastern Shore, where we are anticipating blizzard-like conditions,” said Governor Hogan. “Stay off the roads tonight for your own safety, and so that the crews and first responders can do their jobs."

Many school systems throughout the state have already canceled after school and weekend activities.