Delaware State Police launch investigation into Ocean City Police corporal

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A corporal with the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is under investigation by Delaware State Police, a department spokesperson confirmed to WMAR-2 News.

Corporal Benjamin Berry, a full-time hire of the OCPD since 2012, was already on administrative leave with pay stemming from an unrelated matter that began at the start of June.

According to Ocean City Police, a second administrative investigation was opened within the last week.

Berry will have his police powers suspended while on leave, per the department, along with his access to law enforcement databases and the Public Safety Building.

"The Ocean City Police Department takes this matter seriously. We will continue to assist the Delaware State Police with their investigation as needed, along with continuing our two administrative investigations," OCPD said Wednesday.

WMDT-ABC47 reports that Berry's wife, Kimberly, was terminated by Worcester County Public Schools following allegations made online.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Worcester County Public Schools for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Delaware State Police confirmed that both Benjamin and Kimberly Berry are being investigated.

"At this time, we are unaware of any public-safety implications related to the investigation. Additionally, no arrests have been made. As this is an active and ongoing investigation, there is no further information to share at this time," the spokesperson told WMAR-2 News.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.