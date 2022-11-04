Delaware man gets 13-years jail for 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A Delaware man will serve the next 13-years behind bars for a May 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City.

Stas Urbanski-Hughes pleaded guilty back in January to two counts each of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Police said he stabbed four people during a house party near 130th Street.

RELATED: Three helicoptered to hospital following stabbing at Ocean City house party

Officers found the victims in front of a fire station. Three had to be flown to the hospital, but survived their injuries.

Hughes was later pulled over in a car nearby with Brandon Messick, where witnesses identified them as the suspects.

In March, Messick was sentenced to three-years in jail for his part. Both men will also be ordered to serve supervised probation upon their release.