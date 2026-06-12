Coast Guard continues search for missing boater near Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The U.S. Coast Guard continues search efforts for a missing boater whose boat was found unmanned off the coast of Ocean City.

Coast Guard watchstanders were notified on June 11 by police of a missing person believed to have departed aboard a 25-foot recreational vessel from Sunset Marina.

Police say the person was known to frequent fishing areas offshore of Ocean City.

After receiving information about the boat's possible location, Coast Guard aircrews launched search assets and found a boat matching the description and no one was aboard.

The Coast Guard expanded search efforts to help tracking environmental conditions and vessel drift.

Coast Guard assets involved in this case include:



Coast Guard Station Ocean City response boat crews

Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic air crews

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City air crews

Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region responders

Local first responders

Anyone with information regarding the missing mariner is asked to contact the U.S. Coast Guard East District Command Center at 1-833-453-1269.