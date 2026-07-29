NWS confirms four tornadoes made landfall in MD during Tuesday's storms

BALTIMORE — The National Weather Service confirms four tornadoes made landfall in Maryland Tuesday evening.

Two in Anne Arundel County and two in Talbot County.

The NWS reports the two tornadoes that made landfall in Anne Arundel County were in the area of Lake Shore and Cape St. Claire. These were both categorized as EF-1, with winds reaching a max speed of 100mph.

Multiple social media videos and 911 calls indicated tornado activity the report said.

In Talbot County, the tornadoes were in the area of Trappe. The two tornadoes were designated as EF-1 and EF-0.

NWS confirms two tornadoes made landfall in MD during Tuesday's storms NWS confirms two tornadoes made landfall in MD during Tuesday's storms

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

At its peak, the storms caused more than 36,000 BGE customers to lose power, throughout Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard and Prince George’s counties.

The storm system produced lightning, damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

A ground stop was also issued at BWI due to the severity of the storms.