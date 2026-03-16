Contents inside Hagerstown Salvation Army store considered 'total loss' after fire

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A two alarm fire broke out at the Salvation Army store in Hagerstown on Friday night.

It happened just after 9:45pm along the Dual Highway.

Police initially discovered flames coming from the basement of the store.

It took more than 60 firefighters about an hour to get the scene under control.

The fire caused an estimated $750,000 in damage.

"Most of the fire was contained to the processing and storage areas of the facility," However, much of the building has experienced significant smoke saturation, and it appears that the contents of the building are likely a total loss.

We fully intend to reopen the store as soon as we are able. This store serves thousands of people in our community by providing low cost items and, for many, essential goods distributed through our social services office. The Salvation Army Thrift Store is not only an important part of our operations budget, supporting our feeding program, women and children’s shelter and Red Shield Youth Center, it is also a vital resource for many of the individuals and families we serve.

Please pray for us as we trust that God is at work, even through this challenge, and that He will bring good from this difficult moment.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.