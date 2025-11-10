Several cited for illegally hunting black bear throughout Maryland last month

BALTIMORE — At least 11 people were cited for illegally hunting black bear throughout Maryland last month.

The State's annual black bear hunt was held between October 20-25 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties.

Only 1,050 hunters were issued black bear permits this year.

Licensed hunters are required to follow strict rules set by Maryland Natural Resources.

For example, baiting is prohibited, meaning no apples, corn, etc... can be left out to try and lure a bear.

Maryland law mandates bear hunters be at least 150 yards away from a baited area.

If a hunter stakes out a place previously used to bait deer, they must wait 10 days until the area's been cleaned up.

Most of the hunters cited this season were in violation of this rule.

There was one case in which a 61-year-old Middle River man was allegedly hunting for black bear without a proper permit in Allegany County.

Then two Frederick men, ages 36 and 58, were found to be hunting around the Indian Springs Wildlife Management Area, despite being legally disqualified from possessing firearms.

Both men reportedly have prior criminal convictions barring them from owning guns, yet somehow they legally obtained bear hunting licenses.

Natural Resources said they confiscated two Savage bolt-action rifles from the men.

Each faces thousands in potential fines if convicted.

During the 2024 season, 125 Black Bear were harvested in Maryland.