125 Black Bear harvested this year in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Maryland's 21st annual black bear hunt is in the books.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, 125 black bear were killed during the six-day hunt spanning October 21-26. That's 22 more than last year's total.

This year 53 males and 73 female bears were harvested, the vast majority of them (80) in Garrett County.

Allegany County had the second most hunts at 24, followed by Washington County (11) and Frederick County (10).

SEE ALSO: Garrett County woman hunts record 643 pound black bear

An additional 16 bears (8 male and 8 female) were harvested between August 15 and October 27 by farmers with agricultural damage permits.

Only 950 bear hunting permits were issued out of 4,507 applicants.

The average weight of each bear this season was 169 pounds. Most (70 percent) were hunted on private lands.

