One person dead after late night house fire in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN — One person is dead after a late-night fire in Hagerstown.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 300 block of Chimneystone Court around 11:30 pm Tuesday.

Courtesy: Maryland State Fire Marshal

Firefighters from Longmeadow Volunteer Fire Company, Hagerstown Fire Department, and other neighboring fire departments worked to put out the flames.

Fire crews later located the victim inside the home. The identity of that person has not been released.

Crews were on scene throughout the night.

There is no cause yet, but the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office posted on Facebook that there is no evidence of a criminal act, and investigators will continue to examine all accidental causes.