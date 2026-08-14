Oakland man faces arson charges after burning down a greenhouse and two trailers

OAKLAND, Md — A 43-year-old Oakland, Maryland man is facing first- and second-degree arson charges and two counts of first-degree malicious burning.

According to the State Fire Marshal, Chad Edward Care intentionally set fire to a greenhouse and two camper trailers after a family dispute in the 0 block of Dobbin Road on July 30th.

The destruction of the property resulted in $40,000 in damages.

Officials say state fire marshals served a criminal summons to Care Thursday morning at Deep Creek Lake in Garrett County.

The Gorman Fire Department responded to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.

