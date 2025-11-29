Four arrested in connection to triple murder in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Four people have been arrested in connection to a triple murder that happened on November 18 in Washington County — additional arrests are expected.

The accused are identified as 47-year-old Darnell Hawkins of Baltimore, 43-year-old Tony Smith of Hagerstown, 46-year-old Maurice Mouzon of Baltimore and 35-year-old Kierra White.

Early morning on November 18, deputies from the Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to a home in the 13,000 block of National Pike in Clear Spring for a fatal fire.

RELATED: Three dead after early morning house fire in Washington County

During their investigation, signs of foul play were discovered.

Officials say three victims lived at the home where the fire occurred and this was not a random act of violence.

The victims are identified as Brittany Ray, 31, Harold Flichman, 36, and Brianna Weishaar, 25. All three victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

The charges for the suspects can be found below:

Darnell Hawkins:

Three counts of first-degree murder

One count of first-degree arson

Other related offenses

Tony Smith:

Three counts of first-degree murder

One count of first-degree arson

Other related offenses

Maurice Mouzon:

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Distribution of narcotics

Handgun violation

Also facing separate charges in relation to possession with intent to distribute narcotics

Kierra White: