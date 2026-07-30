Man accused of setting house on fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — A man has been arrested in connection with a house a fire in Washington County that Deputy State Fire Marshals say was intentionally set.

On July 29, fire crews responded to a reported house fire in the 12500 block of Seavolt Road in Hancock.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was later requested to investigate the cause.

Investigators learned the occupant allegedly threatened to set the home on fire before the fire was reported. It was later determined the fire originated in a bedroom and concluded it was intentionally set.

The suspect was arrested and identified as Joseph Porter, 40.

Office of the State Fire Marshal

He was charged with first-degree arson, arson threat, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.