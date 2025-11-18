Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three dead after early morning house fire in Washington County

Maryland State Police
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Three people are dead following a house fire in Washington County.

Early Tuesday morning, units from the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 13800 block of National Pike for a reported house fire.

Officials say firefighters found three victims, one man and two women, dead at the scene.

Two dogs were safely rescued from the home and transferred to the Washington County SPCA.

Multiple state agencies, including the Maryland State Police, are investigating the cause of the fire.

