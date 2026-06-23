F-16 fighter jet intercepts civilian plane in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — An F-16 fighter jet intercepted a civilian plane Saturday afternoon in Hagerstown.

According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the aircraft violated a Temporary Flight Restriction.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is a restriction on an area of airspace for a certain amount of time. They're issued for events like natural disasters, sporting events and emergency or national security situations.

NORAD officials say the aircraft safely landed at a nearby airport while being monitored by NORAD aircraft.

"Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, the pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies," NORAD said.