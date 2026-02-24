Ex-Cumberland Police Captain jailed for misconduct in office, stemming from assault on female officers

CUMBERLAND, Md. — An ex-Cumberland, Maryland Police Captain will spend a month behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of Misconduct in Office.

Earlier this month WMAR-2 News reported on the indictment of James Burt, who was accused of assaulting multiple female officers he supervised.

RELATED: Cumberland Police captain indicted for allegedly assaulting his female officers

Charging documents alleged the 6-foot-4 — 250 pound Burt "assaulted three female victim officers" by applying pressure point holds on them several times between December 2024 and April 2025.

In one case Burt allegedly kissed an officer on her neck without consent.

That same month, Burt reportedly assaulted a second female officer who later transferred to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors described Burt as having "grabbed [victim 2], pull[ing] the hood of her sweatshirt over her face, and then forcibly grabb[ing] her by her hair and shov[ing] her head in the back of her police vehicle."

Burt is said to have assaulted that same officer on a different occasion while working a pub crawl that she took part in while off-duty.

As part of his plea agreement Burt was sentenced to two-years in prison, but will only have to serve 30-days.

Upon release he will be placed on three-years of supervised probation.

In the meantime, he's resigned from the Cumberland Police Department.