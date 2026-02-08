Cumberland Police captain indicted for allegedly assaulting his female officers

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Cumberland Police captain has been indicted.

On February 6 the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office charged James Desales Burt with 11 criminal counts, including for assault and misconduct in office.

Charging documents allege the 6-foot-4 — 250 pound Burt "assaulted three female victim officers" by applying pressure point holds on them several times between December 2024 and April 2025.

In one case back in April of 2025 Burt allegedly kissed an officer on her neck without consent.

Charging documents described the encounter this way.

"Burt put his arm up toward victim 1 and approached her. Fearing Burt was about to assault her, [she] put her arm up to protect herself, at which time Burt told [her] 'no, no,' I just want to give you a hug” as he leaned in and hugged and slowly kissed her neck while breathing in a sensual manner."

That same month Burt allegedly assaulted another female officer who later transferred to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.

Charging documents say Burt "grabbed [victim 2], pulled the hood of her sweatshirt over her face, and then forcibly grabbed her by her hair and shoved her head in the back of her police vehicle."

A month earlier, Burt is said to have assaulted that same officer while he was working a pub crawl that she was participating in during her time off.

“Supervisors of law enforcement agencies are vested with significant powers to discharge their important duties and lead their departments,” said Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton Howard. “Our office will continue to investigate and where appropriate prosecute any allegations that a police officer abused those powers by victimizing subordinate members of the very department they were entrusted to lead.”

According to the Cumberland Police Department website, Burt is no longer listed on their active commanders page.

Burt is next due in court on February 24.