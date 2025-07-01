An investment in learning trades in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A grant of $500,000 will help Hagerstown Community College support students looking to get into trades.

The Maryland Department of Labor awarded the grant to support the Construction Trades and On-the-Job Learning Support (CTOOLS) at the new D.M. Bowman Family Workforce Training Center.

The money will be used to buy equipment for pre-apprenticeship training, provide support to students, help with application fees, host a construction open house.

Road to Careers is a joint initiative between the Maryland Department of Labor and the Maryland Department of Transportation. It's designed to strengthen Maryland’s talent pipeline for jobs in the transportation and construction sectors.

It meets a critical industry demand while creating career pathways for Marylanders who have historically faced systemic barriers to employment.

The D.M. Bowman Family Workforce Training Center, located at 562 Northern Avenue, in Hagerstown. It offers programs like commercial truck driver training, diesel tech, forklift instruction, and a variety of other workforce and personal enrichment courses.

The new facility also houses the Barr Construction Institute, operated in partnership with HCC.

