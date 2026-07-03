Allegany man convicted of illegal database access, identity theft

CUMBERLAND, Md. — An Allegany County man has been convicted in connection with illegal access to online databases.

Mathew Schartiger, 39, was charged in two separate criminal cases with a combined total of 16 criminal charges.

In March, Maryland State Police received information regarding multiple incidents of possible identity theft.

Police say Schartiger was impersonating female victims by creating fraudulent email accounts and accessing private intimate photos stored on multiple online business platforms.

Search warrants were conducted at a business in the 17000 block of McMullen Highway and his home, both located in Allegany County.

Recovered evidence revealed that used both locations to access victims' private online accounts and create unauthorized copies of their photographs.

He was sentenced to two consecutive three-year prison terms, with all but 10 days suspended.

The Maryland State Police encourage anyone who believes they may have been the victim of similar activity to contact their nearest Maryland State Police barrack.