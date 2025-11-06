‘A Luxury We Can’t Afford’: Some Allegany County residents shower at the YMCA due to high home water bills

ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD — Imagine a water bill so high you are afraid to turn on the faucet or shower at home.

People living in four communities in Allegany County don't have to imagine it; it's their reality.

WMAR

For about 1200 people, taking a long shower is a luxury they cannot afford.

In the Glenn Oaks, Bel Air, Pinto, and Highlandtown Estates communities, water and wastewater rates are so high, people are turning to extreme measures to conserve.

WMAR sat down with nearly a dozen people burdened by these high bills, with seemingly no help in sight.

“Essentially, individuals and households in all of these communities do not have access. They are excluded because of economic reasons,” said homeowner Larry Smith.

To save on their bills, they are conserving water however they can.

WMAR

“When you would wash your dishes and let the water run, you can't do that. You brush your teeth and let the water run, you can't do that. Maybe only flush every other time,” homeowner Mark Atkinson shared.

WMAR

And showering at home, that is a luxury.



"By show of hands, how many people shower at a place that is not their home?" Allegany Water

"We frequently go to the YMCA to shower, and we go to Frostburg State University, of which I'm an alum," said Smith.

They are in a unique situation. They get their water from a private company regulated by the Public Service Commission (PSC), Maryland Water Service. And Maryland Water Service buys the water it supplies to these communities from Allegany County.

Here's a breakdown of what Larry Smith calls a "typical bill":

Larry Smith's "Typical" Monthly Water Bill

💧 Water Charges $42.00 — Water distribution charge

$14.07 per 1,000 gallons — Maryland Water Service

$10.04 per 1,000 gallons — Allegany Water

$5.29 — Fire charge Using 4,259 gallons = ~$150 🚿 Wastewater Charges $42.00 — Wastewater charge

$19.03 per 1,000 gallons — Wastewater disposal = $81.05 💵 Total: $278.00 / month

In total, he's at $278 for a month of water. It's important to point out, the EPA says the average American family uses 10,000 gallons of water a month. Larry's household was under 4300 gallons for a month.

If this wasn't bad enough, prices went up 17% on November 1st.

WMAR

"I understand the frustration with everybody here. I think we all feel the same. We just need a little help," homeowner Mark Atkinson told WMAR.

We reached out to Nexus Water Group, which owns Maryland Water Service. The company defends its water rates, charges, and increases, saying everything is approved by the PSC.

It adds that they also work with customers, who may be struggling with their bills, to add payment plans, help find leaks, and review overall water usage.

Maryland Water Service is in the process of being sold from Nexus Water Group to American Water.

Allegany County has the lowest median household income in the state, at just over $21,000.

WMAR-2 News Jeff Morgan is also talking with state leaders about what can be done to help people living in these communities rejoin the county water system.