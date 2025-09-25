The faster you go, the more you owe: Higher fines coming for speed camera tickets in Maryland

Slow down or pay up.

Starting October 1, drivers caught speeding past an automated camera in Maryland will pay more — and the faster you go, the bigger the hit to your wallet.

Here is the tiered system



12–15 mph over: $50

16–19 mph over: $70

20–29 mph over: $120

30–39 mph over: $230

40+ mph over: $425

All fines are civil citations — no criminal charges, no points on your license. These fines apply in school zones, residential areas, and certain state routes.

The change is due to the passage of House Bill 182 in the General Assembly, which was signed into law by Governor Wes Moore in May 2025.

The new law also orders the State Highway Administration to form a workgroup on speed monitoring in school zones — studying accident rates, camera locations, and best safety practices.

The findings must be presented to the Governor and lawmakers by December 1st.

WORK ZONE PENALTIES

A similar tiered system for work zones took effect on January 1, with fines ranging from $60 to $1,000, and double if workers are present.

Penalties for speeding in work zones:



12 - 15 mph over: $60

16 - 19 mph over: $80

20 - 29 mph over: $140

30 - 39 mph over: $270

40 mph+ over: $500

The fine is doubled if workers are present at the time of the infraction.

The law followed a tragic March 2023 crash in Baltimore County that killed six road workers when a driver going over 100 mph hit a work crew on I‑695.

In response, the state created a work zone safety group, leading to the Maryland Road Worker Protection Act (HB 513), signed April 2024.

Along with higher fines, it added warning lights and more speed cameras to protect workers.

The new laws align with the state's "Zero Deaths" initiative to save lives and prevent injuries from crashes on the road.