State lawmakers to meet for special session on redistricting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers will reconvene in early August to consider a constitutional amendment dealing with redistricting.

Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk announced that the special session will be August 3-5.

"After recent court decisions weakened the federal Voting Rights Act and created new uncertainty around congressional redistricting, Maryland needs a clear legal path forward," said Ferguson. "This special session will allow the General Assembly to do its part while ensuring that Maryland voters make the final decision."

Ferguson had been opposed to a push to redistrict the state prior to the 2026 election, with one of his reasons being legal issues.

However, this session won't be about making a new map, but about proposing an amendment to the state's constitution that would apply to how lawmakers redraw the congressional lines.

"This special session gives the General Assembly the opportunity to respond thoughtfully to recent court decisions while ensuring that Maryland voters have the final say on any proposed constitutional changes," said Peña-Melnyk.

This question would be put to voters in the election in November.

"For months, I have said that inaction is not an option and we cannot sit on the sidelines while voting rights, fair representation, and the foundations of our democracy come under attack across the country," Governor Wes Moore said in a statement. "I appreciate the General Assembly’s continued conversations and the agreement to come back to finish the work."

Congressman Andy Harris, the only Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation also responded.

"What the Maryland Governor and the new Democrat Socialist Party are doing, since they know they can’t win on the Eastern Shore with their far-left ideas, is trying to win by gerrymandering — with state legislators actually creating a gerrymandering double standard — one standard of compact districts for themselves, and another standard allowing extreme gerrymandering for Congress," he said.

Senate Republicans released a statement shortly after the special session was announced.

If you're going to call us back, use the opportunity to solve real problems," Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey said. "Senate Republicans will come to Annapolis ready to act on the kitchen table issues that Marylanders are actually losing sleep over. We hope the Governor and his allies will join us. But we won't hold our breath."

"They [Democrats] already hold seven of eight congressional seats. One Republican Congressman represents hundreds of thousands of Marylanders who deserve a voice in Washington, said Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready. "This special session is designed to erase that voice and hand national Democrats another seat in the U.S. House. It has nothing to do with governing Maryland and everything to do with Governor Moore's national ambitions."

House Republicans also called the move "partisan gerrymandering."

"I think it is very telling, as Marylanders struggle to pay their skyrocketing energy bills, higher taxes, and higher fees - all foisted upon them by the failed policies of the Democratic majority, that same Democratic majority is calling a Special Session not to help Marylanders, but to play another round of national political games," said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel.

House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy added that the move is "shameful."

"It certainly flies in the face of Governor Moore's motto of 'leave no one behind,'" Pippy said.