Redistricting fight moves to court as Republicans challenge ballot measure

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Freedom Caucus and Senate Republican leaders filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to remove the redistricting question added to the November ballot.

Adding that question was the main purpose of the special session earlier this week.

“Annapolis Democrats spent taxpayer dollars on a special session for one reason: to rewrite the Maryland Constitution and eliminate the last remaining Republican congressional seat,” said Delegate Matt Morgan, Chair of the Maryland Freedom Caucus.

In a 28-page complaint, the plaintiffs ask the court to declare the certification and placement of the ballot question a violation of state election law and to block it from appearing on the Nov. 3 ballot.

