New court docs in the University of Maryland trial details graphic accounts of fraternity hazing

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — New court documents released Friday detail some of the alleged hazing at the University of Maryland's Greek life. This comes directly after the university lifted its temporary pause on 32 Interfraternity Council (IFC) and Panhellenic Council (PHA) chapters.

Although 32 chapters have been cleared to return to normal activities, five fraternity chapters still remain under investigation. According to the university's letter sent Friday, these chapters will stay under limited restrictions based on evidence that the incidents threatened the health and safety of the campus community.

Inside court document filed by the Attorney General's Office, members of at least eight fraternities reported that new members had been subjected to humiliation tactics ranging from physical assault to being forced to consume alcohol.

In the brief, one anonymous report to the university's Office of Student Conduct details one member suffering physical abuse for five hours straight during a "Line Up," where new members are assaulted, forced into doing physical activity such as wall sits, planks, and push-ups, intentionally harm themselves, and be undressed for public humiliation.

The same email also alleges multiple unidentified fraternities engaging in hazing activities that include new members being burned with cigarettes and torches, laying on nails, and being "forced to consume things that are not food," such as live fish, chewing tobacco, and urine.

In the same court filings, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown acknowledged that the university's removal of the suspension on fraternity and sorority activities rendered the case moot.

Brown further explains that “the University was fully authorized pursuant to its Code of Student Conduct to impose limited, temporary restrictions on some chapter activities while it investigated serious and persistent allegations of hazing and alcohol abuse at multiple chapters.”

A hearing will be held on March 18 for the temporary restraining order brought by University of Maryland fraternities and their members against top school administrators.