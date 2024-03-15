Suspension lifted: 32 IFC and PHA chapters cleared for normal activities at UMD

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland, College Park lifted the temporary pause on 32 Interfraternity Council (IFC) and Panhellenic Council (PHA) chapters.

This allows these chapters to return to normal activities.

The University is continuing its investigation of five chapters through the Office of Student Conduct. These chapters have not been named.

Chapters under investigation will continue to face limited restrictions on their activities the school said in a letter.

"Effective immediately, we are lifting the temporary pause on new member and alcohol-related activities, and related no-contact orders which the University issued on March 1, 2024. Thirty-two IFC and PHA chapters are cleared to return to normal activities," the letter said.

Wynn Smiley, spokesman for Fraternity Forward Coalition, responded to the school's announcement, saying the school did "the right thing."

"Finally, on the eve of Spring Break, the University of Maryland does the right thing. Sadly, it took them two weeks and the threat of a judge's ruling to do it. We are astonished by the school’s willingness to repeatedly violate their students’ civil liberties – their rights to freedom of association, due process and privacy – and their own administrative procedures in chasing a meritless investigation," Riley said. "We will continue to pursue litigation against representatives of the University of Maryland for their unlawful behavior in targeting members of fraternities and sororities. Administrators who participated in or were complicit in this egregious erosion of student liberties must be held accountable."

On March 1, the school halted IFC and PHA activities due to multiple allegations of misconduct that ‘threatened the safety and well-being of members of the university community.’

Amid the suspension, a group of students and fraternities petitioned the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland for a temporary restraining order against administrators at the University of Maryland.

According to a release from the Fraternity Forward Coalition, the restraining order would bar UMD from implementing restrictions on ordinary and philanthropic activity that administrators outlined at the beginning of March.

The entire letter can be found below: