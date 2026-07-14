Maryland's state reptile advances toward possible endangered species protections

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maryland's state reptile, the diamondback terrapin, will undergo a yearlong review by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine whether it should be listed as a threatened or endangered species under the Endangered Species Act.

The diamondback terrapin was one of seven species for which federal officials found substantial information indicating Endangered Species Act protections may be warranted, according to a notice published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

Yearlong status reviews will also begin for the Cascade red fox, Goose Lake lamprey, Goose Lake sucker, Goose Lake tui chub, loopy five firefly and plains spotted skunk.

The Fish and Wildlife Service had received petitions seeking Endangered Species Act reviews for these and three other species.

Tuesday's finding does not add federal protections for the species. Instead, it begins a 12‑month status review during which federal wildlife officials will evaluate the best available scientific and commercial information before deciding whether Endangered Species Act protections are warranted.

The petition for the diamondback terrapin was submitted by the Center for Biological Diversity in October 2024.

"I’m thrilled that these beautiful and beloved turtles are one step closer to getting the protections they need," said Will Harlan, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a press release.

Drowning in active and abandoned crab pots was identified as a key threat to diamondback terrapins.

"According to the petition, blue crabs (Callinectes sapidus) are found in every state with diamondback terrapin populations and the two species' tidal marsh and estuarine habitats overlap," the evaluation explains.

In the evaluation, officials cite research indicating that a single crab pot can reduce a small terrapin population by 75% in one year.

"According to the petition, the threat from drowning in crab pots is most severe in the mid-Atlantic and southward, where crabbing pressure is highest," the evaluation says, referencing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

You can read the full evaluation here:

90-day finding petition review form