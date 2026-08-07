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Maryland Lottery, casinos and sports betting generate $1.64 billion for state programs

sports betting
John Locher/AP
Screens show sports and betting odds in the sports book as workers finish work at the Circa Resort & Casino, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. The casino is scheduled to open in downtown Las Vegas in October. (AP Photo/John Locher)
sports betting
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BALTIMORE, Md. — During the 2026 fiscal year, the state brought in a combined $1.637 billion between the Maryland Lottery, the state's casinos, and sports betting operators.

That's about $48 million more than the previous fiscal year.

The majority of the money came from the casinos, followed by lottery profits, and then sports betting.

Nearly $700 million of those proceeds went to education programs.

"We're proud to operate and oversee gaming that raises critically needed state revenue," said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. "We take a moment each summer after the fiscal year ends to look at the numbers, but we've also quickly turned our attention to the future as we aim for a strong FY2027 and beyond."

About $5.4 million went to the State's Problem Gambling Fund in FY2026, which helps support no-cost counseling services for Maryland residents.

If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, you can find help at 1-800-GAMBLER or by visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.

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