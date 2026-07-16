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Maryland launches $1,000 contest ahead of tax-free week August 9

Maryland Tax Free Week helps families save on back-to-school shopping
WMAR
Maryland Tax Free Week helps families save on back-to-school shopping
Maryland Tax Free Week helps families save on back-to-school shopping
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GREENBELT, Md. — It's hard to believe, but the first day of school is around the corner, and the Maryland Comptroller's office wants to help families save a little money when they're shopping.

Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week will run from Sunday, August 9 through Saturday, August 15. During this week, qualifying clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less is exempt from the state's 6% sales tax.

The first $40 of a backpack's purchase price also qualifies for the tax exemption.

The comptroller's office also announced a partnership with the Maryland Retailers Alliance that offers a chance to win $1,000 during Tax-Free Week.

To enter, submit a short video at a brick-and-mortar Maryland store, sharing a tip to save money during Tax-Free Week.

Entries can be submitted between July 15 and August 1, and the winner will be announced on August 8.

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