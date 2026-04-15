Maryland board votes to cap the cost of a common diabetes drug for state and local government agencies

Maryland's Prescription Drug Affordability Board voted to cap how much government agencies pay for Jardiance, a common diabetes drug.

Maryland board votes to cap the cost of common diabetes drug Jardiance Maryland board votes to cap the cost of common diabetes drug Jardiance

The move is expected to save about $320,000 a year. A similar cap on Ozempic could save more money, with a goal of lowering costs for everyone in Maryland.

"Marylanders will see real, real relief at a time when people. At a time when people are stretched so thin and affordability challenges," Prescription Drug Affordability Board Stakeholder Council member Erica Miller said.

These limits apply to state and local government costs, but within the next year, the board could expand that power, potentially driving down prices for all Marylanders.

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