Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown wins antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster

Playing Monopoly with friends and family as a board game is cool, but not in real life.

In a board game the winner gets bragging rights, and no one truly loses.

In real life, when companies play monopoly, there are actual winners and losers.

However, Maryland just got a victory for the sports fans, artists, creatives, and venues.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Anthony G. Brown, along with 33 additional attorneys, won their lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

A jury found that Live Nation and Ticketmaster violated federal and state antitrust laws by eliminating competition and driving up costs for fans, artists, and venues across the country.

Furthermore, authorities say customers were charged higher ticket prices because Live Nation and Ticketmaster prevented other ticket sellers, promoters, and venues from being able to compete.

“For years, Live Nation and Ticketmaster exploited their monopoly power at the expense of fans, artists, and competing venues,” said Attorney General Brown.

“Today's historic verdict holds this company accountable under the law, and we will continue fighting to secure the full relief that live music fans, artists, and venues in Maryland deserve.”

Having successfully proven their case on liability to the jury, Attorney General Brown and the coalition will argue for remedies and financial penalties at a separate bench trial, which has not yet been scheduled.