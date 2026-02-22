Governor declares State of Preparedness ahead of winter storm

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore declared a State of Preparedness ahead of a potentially hazardous winter weather system that is expected to bring heavy snow across area.

The storm could bring a significant snow accumulation and make travel conditions dangerous in parts of the state. Marylanders should avoid travel if possible.

I have declared a State of Preparedness for Maryland and am directing the @MDMEMA to coordinate readiness efforts across state government in advance of the incoming winter storm.



— Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) February 22, 2026

“In declaring a State of Preparedness for Maryland, I am directing the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate readiness efforts across state government in advance of the incoming winter storm,” said Gov. Moore. “The safety of Maryland families comes first. I am urging residents to prepare early, stay informed, and adjust plans, including postponing travel, as conditions change.”

A State of Preparedness allows agencies to act quickly before a storm intensifies, streamlining communication and coordination across departments.

The weather system is expected to significantly impact the region beginning Sunday afternoon to evening.

Marylanders should prepare for travel disruptions as this storm moves through the region. At a minimum, most residents can expect delays and hazardous driving conditions, and impacts could become significantly worse depending on the storm’s exact track and snowfall rates.

“MDEM is actively monitoring this storm and working closely with our state and local partners to prepare for potential impacts across Maryland,” said Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland.

Preparedness Recommendations:



Stay informed by regularly checking weather updates from official sources and be sure to have a way to access local forecasts and warnings.

Have an emergency kit ready and a family emergency plan in place.

Heed all warnings and stay indoors during severe weather.

Check with local authorities for the latest information about public evacuation shelters.

Keep devices charged in case of power outages.

Know who to contact in the case of a power outage. Emergency phone numbers for utility companies can be found here.

Only use generators outdoors and never in a garage. The generator should be at least 20 feet away from the home and away from windows, doors, and vents.

