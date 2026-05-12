Gov. Wes Moore signs dozens of bills into law today, including Utility Relief Act to cut energy costs

Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed dozens of bills into law today.

Moore signs Utility Relief Act, dozens of other bills today Moore signs Utility Relief Act, dozens of other bills today

This series of bills helps lower costs, boost economic growth, and improve public safety.

One of the biggest measures is the Utility Relief Act, which is designed to cut energy costs for Maryland families.

Governor Wes Moore says the law will speed up new energy generation and invest in clean energy.

Moore also pointed out the new law requires data centers to cover costs of any power grid upgrades, instead of passing those costs on to customers.

Moore also signed bills focused on economic development, artistic expression, and storm drain safety following the death of 13-year-old Mason Kearns during flash flooding in Mount Airy last year.