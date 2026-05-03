Gov. Wes Moore launches 2026 reelection campaign at Baltimore rally on Saturday

BALTIMORE — The Governor Moore-Miller 2026 reelection campaign is underway.

This announcement was heard loud and clear at a Baltimore rally held at the B&O Railroad Museum on Saturday.

Gov. Moore boasts that during his time in office, he has broken fundraising records for the state, reaching $7 million and $8 million cash-on-hand.

In addition, Moore says he has invested more resources than any governor before him in Baltimore City.

Gov. Moore says this is a big contributor as to why Charm City is experiencing record drops in crime, huge gains in public school literacy rates, and the economic boost the area has seen.

“If you never forget who you’re fighting for, you will never stop fighting,” said Governor Wes Moore.

“In four years, we have delivered enormous progress and defied the false choices of insider politics. But there is still more work to do. Maryland is facing a tireless assault from a corrupt White House that keeps raising prices on everything from groceries to rent. But in the face of challenge, we steel our resolve and push forward. This campaign stands with Marylanders of all backgrounds, stories, zip codes, and creeds who see a brighter future for our state. And together, we will leave no one behind."

