Federal shutdown enters day 8 as Maryland leaders demand resolution

LINTHICUM, Md. — The federal government shutdown continues into its eighth day, with Maryland officials calling for an immediate end to the stalemate that threatens to leave federal employees without their first paychecks by the end of the week.

Governor Wes Moore joined congressional Democrats at BWI Airport to address concerns about the shutdown's impact on federal workers, including air traffic controllers and TSA officers stationed at the airport.

"I'm sorry that Washington seemingly cannot perform the basic functions that states have to perform every single day," Moore said. "I'm sorry that Washington cannot seem to perform the basic functions that your families are performing every single day."

Despite the ongoing shutdown, BWI operations have not experienced significant disruptions. Officials thanked federal employees for continuing to work through the crisis, noting they were already operating with thin staffing levels.

"Thank you for doing your jobs for the last ten months under the largest assault on federal employees this country has ever seen," Rep. Sarah Elfreth said.

The funding impasse centers on disagreements between Democrats and Republicans over extending Affordable Care Act tax credits, which are set to expire at the end of this year. Democrats refuse to support any funding proposal that doesn't include plans to extend these credits.

"Without Congress acting, 190,000 Marylanders are about to experience a 68% increase in their healthcare premiums on January 1st," Elfreth said.

Moore criticized what he called an "assault on our federal workers" from President Trump and pushed back against the president's suggestion that some federal employees may not receive back pay, calling the comments reckless and irresponsible.

"Stop attempting to gut health care for working families and end this shutdown now," Moore said.

Other congressional representatives echoed concerns about the treatment of federal workers during the shutdown.

"Federal employees are not political pawns," Congressman Johnny Olszewski said.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume called the situation "shameful" and "wicked."

Maryland has already received more than 800 new unemployment insurance claims from federal employees, with more expected in the coming days.

Elfreth criticized the timeline for negotiations, saying constituents cannot wait for a resolution.

"The Speaker has said, why don't we negotiate in 7 weeks," Elfreth said. "Our constituents can't wait 7 weeks. Their letters with their premium increases are already at their mailboxes."

While state officials work to ensure that families continue to receive support through programs like Medicaid and SNAP, Moore emphasized the limitations of state resources.

"I do want to be clear that no state is prepared to fill the enormous gap that is being created by this federal administration," Moore said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.