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Court vacates ACA rule limiting gender-affirming care protections, Maryland AG says

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown
WMAR-2 News/Manny Locke
FILE - Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown at a press conference, May 15, 2025.
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown
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BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is claiming victory after a court struck down a provision that excluded certain gender-affirming care from being treated as an essential health benefit under the Affordable Care Act.

"The Trump Administration tried to make essential care unaffordable for transgender Marylanders by stripping it out of the Affordable Care Act's cost protections," said Brown. "We fought to keep that care covered, and we won. My Office will always defend Marylanders' right to the care they need."

The order from Senior U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton was issued on Friday. He vacated the Essential Health Benefits provision of the final rule issued last year, after ruling the provision to be unlawful.

Maryland, along with 20 other states, filed the suit against the administration in July 2025.

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