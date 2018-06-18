ROCKVILLE, Md. - As temperatures spike to dangerous levels Monday, and air quality alerts have been issued, cooling centers are being opened across the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m. for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, and Washington Counties, as well as Baltimore City.

In Montgomery County, the City of Rockville has opened four cooling centers for residents.

Community members seeking relief can go to:

• Lincoln Park Community Center - 357 Frederick Ave.

• Rockville Senior Center - 1150 Carnation Drive

• Thomas Farm Community Center - 700 Fallsgrove Drive

• Twinbrook Community Recreation Center - 12920 Twinbrook Parkway

Those utilizing the facilities can stay in designated public zones for free. Visitors must pay an admission fee before using other facility amenities (fitness rooms, computer labs, drop-in programs, etc.).

Anne Arundel County will keep the following libraries open as cooling centers from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and residents looking for transportation to these centers can contact 410-222-0022 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.:

• Annapolis Library, Monarch Academy – 200 Capital Drive, Annapolis

• Broadneck Community Library – 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis

• Brooklyn Park Community Library – 1 East 11th Avenue, Baltimore

• Crofton Community Library – 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton

• Deale Community Library – 5940 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale

• Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library – 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis

• Edgewater Community Library – 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

• Glen Burnie Regional Library – 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie

• Linthicum Community Library – 400 Shipley Road, Linthicum

• Maryland City at Russett Community Library – 3501 Russett Common, Laurel

• Mountain Road Community Library – 4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena

• Odenton Regional Library – 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton

• Riviera Beach Community Library – 1130 Duvall Highway, Pasadena

• Severn Community Library – 2624 Annapolis Road, Severn

• Severna Park Community Library – 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park

The county's Department of Aging and Disabilities assigned the following Senior Centers as cooling centers from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.:

• Annapolis Senior Center – 119 South Villa Avenue, Annapolis

• Arnold Senior Center – 44 Church Rd, Arnold

• Brooklyn Park Senior Center – 202 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

• O'Malley Senior Center – 1275 Odenton Road, Odenton

• Pasadena Senior Center – 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena

• Pascal Senior Center – 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie

• South County Senior Center – 27 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Anne Arundel County Police will also designate District Station Community Rooms at the following Precincts as cooling centers today and tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Northern District – 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

• Eastern District – 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena

• Western District – 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

• Southern District – 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Pets are not allowed at cooling centers, and children must have an accompanying adult.

Baltimore County is advising people that the Baltimore County Public Library's 19 branches function as cooling centers and are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Baltimore County Senior Centers are open to the general public, regardless of age, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday as cooling stations. For more information, contact 410-887-2594.

The county also considers community centers, churches, malls, movie theaters, museums, restaurants, and the homes of neighbor's with air conditioning as other cooling options.

Beyond staying inside in air conditioning, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers other tips to staying cool, such as drinking plenty of nonalcoholic fluids, and taking a cool shower or bath when feeling over hearted.

Seniors and others at risk for heat exhaustion or stroke should be checked in on at least twice a day in such extreme weather, the CDC said.