Two people flown to trauma center after crash near Woodbine

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been flown to trauma center after a crash involving two vehicles near Woodbine.

The collision occurred on I-70 at Morgan Station Road around 3:55pm, according to Maryland State Police.

Officials say two people who were in a box truck at the time of the crash were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a local trauma center for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. All eastbound and westbound lanes remain closed.