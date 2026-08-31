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Two people flown to trauma center after crash near Woodbine

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HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been flown to trauma center after a crash involving two vehicles near Woodbine.

The collision occurred on I-70 at Morgan Station Road around 3:55pm, according to Maryland State Police.

Officials say two people who were in a box truck at the time of the crash were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a local trauma center for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. All eastbound and westbound lanes remain closed.

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