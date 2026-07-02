'That's some karma right there': Ellicott City burglar calls police after finding out his car was stolen

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — An alleged burglar literally caught red handed in Howard County.

Around 5:45am on June 25 Jalen Godard, of Odenton, called police to report his car stolen in Ellicott City.

Officer Buchanan noticed some blood on the 29-year-old's hand and eye glasses.

Just a few minutes earlier the Verizon store across the street along Baltimore National Pike (Route 40) was broken into.

Surveillance footage of the incident provided to us by police shows a man appearing to be Godard ransacking the store.

Man reports car stolen after burglarizing Howard County Verizon store

Blood was also located on the store window consistent with where Godard was cut.

When asked where he was when the car was stolen, Godard initially claimed to be at the McDonald's, but later acknowledged leaving the keys behind.

In body-worn camera footage released by police, Buchanan is heard telling Godard "that's some karma right there."

Police on social media commended Buchanan's effort in quickly solving the case.

"Don't you hate it when your car gets stolen while you're committing a burglary? Great work by PFC Buchanan connecting the dots to the burglary across the street when this suspect called to report his car was stolen. Karma, indeed."

Court records show Godard with a history of burglary.

In January 2021 he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Baltimore County and received probation before judgement.

He's now being held without bail and is next due in court on July 24.